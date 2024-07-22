sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 09:43 IST, July 22nd 2024

Supreme Court Verdict on Re-NEET Pleas Expected Today As NEET-UG Counselling To Start On July 24

NEET-UG 2024 Case: The Supreme Court is likely to pass its verdict today. NTA has informed that the NEET-UG 2024 counselling is scheduled to begin on July 24.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Supreme Court Verdict on Re-NEET Pleas Expected Today As NEET-UG Counselling To Start On July 24
Supreme Court Verdict on Re-NEET Pleas Expected Today As NEET-UG Counselling To Start On July 24 | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:43 IST, July 22nd 2024