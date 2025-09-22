The Digital Schoolyard Is Open: Why Hacking is the Biggest Threat to India's Classroom | Image: Unsplash

Every year, the world thinks about keeping schools safe from physical attacks. But in 2025, the biggest danger to education is not on the streets; it's online. Today, classes are held on computers using tools like Google Classroom and Zoom. But these tools also make schools an easy target for hackers, especially with the help of new AI technology. Schools have become the number one target for cybercriminals all over the world. In India, schools and research centers face an average of 8,487 cyberattacks every week. That's almost double the global average.

Why are schools attacked so often? First, schools have a lot of important data, like student and staff personal information, financial records, and research. Second, more people are connecting to school systems for online classes and schedules, creating more ways for hackers to get in. Lastly, many schools don't have enough money or skilled staff to protect their systems. This makes them easy targets for a big payoff.

More Than Just a Computer Problem

Cyberattacks on schools do more than just shut down computers. Ransomware attacks have forced universities to close for weeks, cancelling exams. In 2023, these attacks cost schools millions of dollars. Even after paying, only 30% of schools fully recovered in a week. These attacks also damage a school's reputation and force it to cut back on other things, which hurts students' education.

According to Check Point Research (CPR), the Indian Education and Research sector has been hit with an average of 8,487 cyberattacks per week over the past six months, almost double the global average of 4,368 attacks per organisation

How AI is Making Attacks Faster and Smarter

Artificial Intelligence is changing the game for both hackers and those who defend against them. Hackers use AI to create very convincing fake emails to trick students and staff. AI-powered malware can find weak spots in school networks in minutes. Hackers also use AI to make fake websites that look like school portals or payment pages. For example, in July 2025, one in every 57 new education-related websites was found to be malicious, and many were made with AI.

How to Keep Our Schools Safe

To protect our digital classrooms, schools need to focus on preventing attacks. Here are a few ways they can do this:

Stronger Logins: Schools should require two-step verification for all accounts.

Better Training: Staff and students need to learn how to spot AI-powered scams and suspicious links.