'The System Has Failed Us': Parents' Outrage After NEET-UG 2026 Scrapped Amid Paper Leak Row

New Delhi: Following the allegations of a widespread paper leak, the Union Education Ministry announced the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination late Tuesday evening.

While the government has promised to announce re-exam dates shortly, the decision has sparked a firestorm of grief and fury among parents and students nationwide.

The decision was taken with the approval of the Government of India after investigative inputs from central agencies and law enforcement authorities reportedly raised serious concerns over the integrity and transparency of the examination process.

The Centre has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the alleged leak and related irregularities.

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Parents React To the Situation

A heartbroken father, Rahul, joins Republic LIVE to voice the frustration of millions and hits out at the Education Ministry as NEET 2026 gets scrapped following paper leak allegations

"The system failed them in 2024. It’s failing them again in 2026," Rahul said, his voice trembling with emotion. "My daughter has spent 14 hours a day in a 10x10 room for three years. We sacrificed our savings for her coaching. How do I go back and tell her that her hard work means nothing because the ministry cannot secure a single envelope?"

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'She hasn't stopped crying since the news broke': A devastated parent joins Republic LIVE, saying, ‘With zero moral ground left, it is time for NTA to scrap itself.’

"It’s not just about the money anymore," says Sunita, a parent whose son appeared for the exam in Lucknow. "It’s about the mental health of our children. They were ready to move on, to become doctors. Now, they have to pick up the same books and study the same syllabus with no trust left in the process. Who will guarantee that the re-exam paper won't leak too?"

"Scrap the NTA": Dr Anagha, a parent of a NEET aspirant, lashes out after the National Testing Agency cancels the 2026 examinations.

Jaya from Mumbai joins us LIVE to speak on behalf of the thousands of aspirants and their families devastated by the NEET 2026 cancellation, calling for the destruction of the 'paper leak lobby'.