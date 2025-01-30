TNPSC Group 2 Mains Admit Card Out At tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Group 2 Mains examination. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official websites: www.tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in.

To download the admit card for the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Group 2 Mains 2025 exam, candidates will need their application number and date of birth details in the one-time registration (OTR) format.

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Admit Card: Here’s How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official TNPSC websites at tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in.

Step 2: Look for the link titled "TNPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025" on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth as per the requirements.

Step 4: Submit the details and access your hall ticket through the One Time Registration (OTR) Dashboard.

Step 5: Review and download the hall ticket and ensure to take a printout for your reference and use on the day of the exam.

Direct Link to Download - TNPSC Group 2 Mains Admit Card

The TNPSC Group 2 Mains 2025 admit card will contain the candidate's name, father's name, registration number, roll number, exam centre name, exam date, subjects, and their photograph and signature.

The TNPSC Group 2 Mains examination is scheduled for two dates in February 2025: February 8th and February 23rd.