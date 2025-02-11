Tripura JEE 2025 Registration Begins at tbjee.nic.in, Direct Link to Apply

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has started the registration for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025. Candidates can register for TJEE 2025 on the official website, tbjee.nic.in. According to the schedule, the registration window for TJEE 2025 will be open until February 18.

After completing the registration, the Tripura JEE 2025 application correction window will open on February 28. Candidates must submit a written request to the TBJEE office for any changes needed in their TJEE 2025 application form. The application correction process for TJEE 2025 will conclude on March 5, 2025. No requests for correction will be accepted after the deadline set by the board.

Tripura JEE 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website of TJEE at tbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "TJEE Application Form" link.

Step 3: Complete the "New User Registration Form" and click Register.

Step 4: Log in using your User ID and Password.

Step 5: Navigate to your profile on the home page and fill in all required details.

Step 6: Click on "Apply Now" to access the application form.

Step 7: Fill out the TJEE application form with your qualifications, address, and other necessary information.

Step 8: Submit your application by clicking the "Submit Application" link.

Step 9: Proceed to pay the TJEE 2025 application fee.

Step 10: Print a copy of your application form for your records.

Direct Link to Register - Tripura JEE 2025