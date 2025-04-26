TS SSC Result 2025: Telangana Class 10 Result to Be Out Soon, When and Where to Check

Telangana Board Results 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, is likely to declare the Class 10 results in the last week of April. Students will be able to access their Telangana SSC Class 10 marksheet 2025 on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Students can check their digital marksheet by entering their roll number in the login window. Over 5 lakh students across Telangana are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the SSC Result 2025 by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana).

The result will display the marks obtained by students in all subjects, along with their grades. The online 10th result for Telangana 2025 is provisional. Students will need to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

Telangana SSC Result 2025: Where to Check

The Telangana Board results for class 10 can be checked from the below-given websites.

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS SSC Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section listed under Quick Links.

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the designated box.

Step 4: Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your result.

Step 5: Your Telangana SSC Marksheet 2025 will appear. Download it and save it for future use.

TS SSC Results 2025: How to check via SMS

Open the SMS application on your phone.

Type the message in the following format: TS10ROLL NUMBER.

Send the message to 56263.

You will receive your Telangana SSC 2025 result via SMS on the same number.

TS SSC Exam 2025: