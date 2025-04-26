TS SSC Result 2025: Telangana Class 10 Result to Be Out Soon, When and Where to Check

Updated April 26th 2025, 13:48 IST
Telangana Board Results 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, is likely to declare the Class 10 results in the last week of April. Students will be able to access their Telangana SSC Class 10 marksheet 2025 on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Students can check their digital marksheet by entering their roll number in the login window. Over 5 lakh students across Telangana are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the SSC Result 2025 by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana).
The result will display the marks obtained by students in all subjects, along with their grades. The online 10th result for Telangana 2025 is provisional. Students will need to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.
The Telangana Board results for class 10 can be checked from the below-given websites.
Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section listed under Quick Links.
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the designated box.
Step 4: Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your result.
Step 5: Your Telangana SSC Marksheet 2025 will appear. Download it and save it for future use.
The TS Board held the TS 10th exams 2025 from March 21 to April 4, 2025, in a pen-and-paper format. The Telangana Board provides compartment exams for students who do not pass one or more subjects. The dates and further details will be announced after the results.
Published April 26th 2025, 13:48 IST