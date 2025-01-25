TS TET Answer Key 2024 Released At tgtet2024.aptonline.in, Direct Link to Download

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has published the preliminary answer key for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET). Candidates who took the exam can visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in to view the answer key.

Candidates have the opportunity to challenge any questions or answers they believe are incorrect for the TS TET 2024. They can submit objections to the answer key from January 25 to January 27, 2025. There will be ample time for candidates to raise concerns about the initial key, and an expert committee, appointed by the TGTET chairperson and the director of school education, will review these objections. The final answer key will be released publicly for candidates' reference.

Furthermore, the Department has uploaded the TS TET response sheets on its official website.

TS TET Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Go to the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Initial Key' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Review the displayed answer keys on the new page.

Step 4: Click on the 'Objections' link to challenge any answer.

Step 5: Enter your credentials: journal number, hall ticket number, exam paper, and date of birth.

Step 6: Click 'Submit' after filling in the required details.

Step 7: Submit your challenge.

TS TET Answer Key 2024 – Direct Link to Check

Marks Required:

Candidates must achieve a minimum qualifying score to pass the TS TET 2024 exam. For candidates in the general category, this entails securing at least 60% marks (90 out of 150) to be eligible for the TSTET exam.