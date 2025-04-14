TS TET June 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow: Check Eligibility, Exam Dates & Application Process

The TS TET 2025 exam will be conducted from June 15 to June 30, 2025, in two sessions each day. | Image: X

New Delhi: The Telangana Department of School Education will begin the online registration process for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) June 2025 from Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website: [schooledu.telangana.gov.in](https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in).

Application Deadline: April 30

Candidates must ensure they complete the application process by the last date, April 30, 2025. No applications will be accepted beyond this deadline.

Exam Schedule and Timings

As per the official notice, the TS TET 2025 exam will be conducted from June 15 to June 30, 2025, in two sessions each day:

Morning Session: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Afternoon Session: 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Each paper will have a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Eligibility Criteria

Paper I (Classes 1 to 5):

- Intermediate with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/BC/PH).

- 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or equivalent.

Paper II (Classes 6 to 8):

- Bachelor's degree (B.A./B.Sc./B.Com.) with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/BC/PH).

- B.Ed. or B.Ed. (Special Education).

Examination Fee

- Paper I or Paper II: ₹750/-

- Both Papers: ₹1000/-

Exam Pattern

The TS TET will consist of two separate papers:

- Paper I: For candidates intending to teach Classes 1 to 5

- Paper II: For Classes 6 to 8

Each paper will include 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

How to Apply for TS TET June 2025

1. Visit [schooledu.telangana.gov.in](https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in)

2. Click on the TS TET June 2025 registration link

3. Register by entering required details

4. Log in with credentials and complete the application form

5. Pay the application fee