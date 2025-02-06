TS TET Result 2025 Out At tgtet2024.aptonline.in, Direct Link Here

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has announced the results of the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 (TG TET 2024 II). Candidates who took the exam can view their results by entering their login credentials on the official website: tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

The exam took place from January 1 to 20, 2025. Candidates aiming to teach classes I to VIII were required to participate. Previously, a provisional answer key was issued, and objections were accepted until January 27, 2025. Candidates who participated in the exam can now download their scorecards from an online portal.

TS TET Result 2025: Steps to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Look for the "Download Results - TGTET 2024" link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: You'll be taken to a login page where you need to enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: After entering your details, your TG TET scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and print a copy for your records. It's essential to keep this scorecard for future stages of the teacher recruitment process.

Direct Link - TS TET Result 2025

According to media reports, out of 1,35,802 candidates who appeared for the exam, 42,834 have qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 31.21%.