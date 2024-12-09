TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 OUT: Direct Link To Download Your Admit Card | Image: X

TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued admission cards for the Group II exams today, December 9. Candidates who applied for Grade II vacancies can get their TSPSC Group 2 Admit Cards 2024 by entering their application number and password on the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 2 Exam Details

The TSPSC Group 2 Examination will take place in two shifts on December 15 and 16, 2024. The exam consists of four papers and follows the schedule below:

Paper I: General Studies and General Abilities (December 15, 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM)

Paper II: History, Politics, and Society - December 15, 3:00 - 5:30 PM

Paper III: Economy and Development – December 16, 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Paper IV: Telangana Movement and State Formation – December 16, 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Steps to Download TSPSC Group 2 Admit Card:

Visit the official TSPSC website: tspsc.gov.in.

Click on the 'Group 2 Admit Card' link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates should verify all personal details on the admit card and notify the authorities in case of discrepancies. The admit card and question papers from each session must be retained for the entire selection process.

Qualifying Marks for TSPSC Group 2 2024

OC, Sports, Men, and EWS candidates: 40%

SCS, ST, or PH candidates: 30%

BC candidates: 35%

