Published 10:18 IST, July 22nd 2024

UGC-NET 2024: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Seeking Stay on Cancellation of NTA NET June Exam

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Union Education Ministry's decision to cancel the UGC-NET exam due to paper leak allegations.

UGC-NET 2024: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Seeking Stay on Cancellation of NTA NET June Exam
