Ujjain: Outrage Erupts Over Controversial Religion-Based Question in University Exam

Ujjain: A major controversy has surfaced at Samrat Vikramaditya University after a controversial question in a foundation course examination.

The incident has sparked a backlash from local organisations and prompted a high-level inquiry by university officials into the paper-setting process.

The Disputed Question

The controversy stems from the Foundation Paper for third-year B.Com and BCA students held this Monday.

Students were reportedly ambushed by a question that stated: "There is no one other than Allah."

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The question was accompanied by four multiple-choice options: Someshwar, Khuda, Shaktivan (The Powerful) and Dand Dene Wala (The Punisher).

As the paper's content began to circulate on social media, Hindu organisations in Ujjain and Ratlam registered strong objections, labelling the question as inappropriate and provocative for an academic setting.

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Demands for Accountability

The Hindu Jagran Manch has taken the lead in protesting the incident. Ritesh Maheshwari, the district convener of the organisation in Ujjain, demanded that the university administration identify and penalise the faculty member responsible for drafting the paper.

"The university must take immediate action against the professor who set such a paper," Maheshwari stated, warning that failure to act would result in a "massive protest movement" across the region.

Arjun Singh Bhadoria, District President of the Manch, echoed these sentiments, calling for transparency in the investigation.

University Response and Inquiry

Registrar Anil Sharma confirmed that an official inquiry has been launched and the matter has been referred to the university’s Examination Committee.

"While questions related to various religions are typically included in foundation course papers to provide a broad cultural education, a question of this specific nature was neither expected nor appropriate," Sharma noted.

Vice-Chancellor Arpan Bhardwaj has asked the Controller of Examinations for an explanation.

A meeting of the examination department was convened to address the lapse and discuss the methodology for awarding marks.

Officials are currently considering whether the question was nullified and how to ensure students are not academically penalised by its removal.

The identity of the professor who drafted the specific set remains confidential as the investigation is underway.