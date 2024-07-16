sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:12 IST, July 16th 2024

UK Higher Education Hit Hard by 28% Drop in International Student Applications Amid Visa Restriction

A decline of 28% in applications for sponsored study visas, with only 28,200 applications received in June 2024 compared to 38,900 in June 2023.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
UK Higher Education Hit Hard by 28% Drop in International Student Applications
UK Higher Education Hit Hard by 28% Drop in International Student Applications | Image: PTI/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:12 IST, July 16th 2024