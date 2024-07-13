sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:12 IST, July 23rd 2024

Budget 2024 For Education: From Lower Edu Loan Interest To GST Relief, Here Are Key Expectations

Educationalists are voicing their expectations and hopes for increased funding, policy reforms, and strategic initiatives ahead of union budget 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Release Union Budget 2024 on July 23
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Release Union Budget 2024 on July 23 | Image: Republic
15:26 IST, July 13th 2024