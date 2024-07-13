Published 10:12 IST, July 23rd 2024
Budget 2024 For Education: From Lower Edu Loan Interest To GST Relief, Here Are Key Expectations
Educationalists are voicing their expectations and hopes for increased funding, policy reforms, and strategic initiatives ahead of union budget 2024.
- Education
- 5 min read
Reported by: Nandini Verma
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Release Union Budget 2024 on July 23 | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
15:26 IST, July 13th 2024