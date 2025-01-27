UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 Released At univraj.org, Direct Link to Download

The University of Rajasthan has released the UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester exams. Students scheduled to take these exams can obtain their hall tickets from the official UNIRAJ website at univraj.org.

The Arts, Science, and Commerce streams' UG and PG semester I and III exams will take place from January to February 2025. Students can download their Rajasthan University admit card PDF by entering their registration ID and password.

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official UNIRAJ website at univraj.org.

Step 2: Click on the "Students Life" section on the homepage, then select the examination link.

Step 3: Look for the admit card link on the new page that appears.

Step 4: Choose the "UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 for UG, PG Semester Exams" link.

Step 5: Enter your login details and click submit.

Step 6: Your UNIRAJ admit card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Double-check the details, then download and save the page for future use.

Direct Link - Download UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025