UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow at bujhansi.ac.in, Check Details Here

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, is set to commence the registration process for UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2025 on February 15, 2025. Candidates looking to pursue a teaching career through B.Ed programs in Uttar Pradesh can register online via the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.

The deadline for submitting applications is March 15, 2025. The UP BEd JEE is a state-level entrance exam that allows candidates to apply for two-year B.Ed programs offered by various universities and colleges in Uttar Pradesh for the academic session 2025-27.

UP BEd JEE 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the UP BEd JEE 2025 page.

Step 3: Click on the registration link provided.

Step 4: Enter the required information and complete the registration process.

Step 5: Log in to your account and proceed to fill out the application form.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and upload the necessary documents.

Step 7: Review all details entered and submit your application.

Step 8: Save a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

