Updated 17 June 2025 at 14:54 IST

UP BEd JEE Result 2025 OUT Live: Check Your Score at bujhansi.ac.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2025 results are out at bujhansi.ac.in. Over 3.44 lakh registered; 89 per cent appeared. The exam was held under strict CCTV and biometric surveillance. Counselling schedule to be announced soon.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
UP BEd JEE Results 2025 OUT: Bundelkhand University has declared the UP BEd JEE 2025 results on 17 June at around 1:00 PM. The results have been released online for admission to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes at participating colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2025–26. Candidates can check the UP BEd JEE Result 2025 online on the official website- bujhansi.ac.in. 

The UP BEd JEE serves as the gateway for admission to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes across participating colleges in Uttar Pradesh. With the result declared, Bundelkhand University will soon begin the counselling process, the schedule for which will be released shortly. 

Live Blog

The UP B.Ed JEE exam was held under strict surveillance, with 12,000 high-tech CCTV cameras and around 3,600 biometric machines installed at the exam centres.

This year, a total of 3,44,546 candidates had registered for the exam, and nearly 89% of them appeared. In the first shift, 3,05,331 candidates took the test, while 3,05,099 appeared in the second shift.

17 June 2025 at 14:01 IST

UP BEd JEE Results 2025: Counselling

With the results now declared, the UP BEd counselling process is expected to begin soon, likely between July and August 2025.

Qualified candidates will need to take part in the online counselling process, which will include steps such as registration, document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment. Seats will be allotted based on the candidate’s rank, category, and the availability of seats.

17 June 2025 at 13:57 IST

UP BEd JEE Result 2025: OUT

17 June 2025 at 13:50 IST

UP BEd JEE Results 2025 Live: How to Download Scorecard

  • Go to the official website of Bundelkhand University. 
  • On the homepage, click on ‘Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2025’. 
  • Next, select the option ‘Download Scorecard’. 
  • Enter your User ID and Password, then click on ‘Submit’. 
  • Your scorecard will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference. 
17 June 2025 at 13:49 IST

UP BEd JEE Result 2025: Declared

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has declared the results of the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. entrance exam.

Published 17 June 2025 at 13:52 IST