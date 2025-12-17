UP Board Class 12 Practical Exams 2026 To Be Conducted in Two Phases – Check Complete Schedule | Image: ANI/Representative

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the full schedule for the 2026 practical examinations of UP Board Class 12. The examinations will be conducted in two phases across Uttar Pradesh. The examinations will be held from January 24 to February 9, 2026.

First Phase

The first phase of the practical examinations will begin from January 24, 2026 and will conclude on February 1, 2026. Class 12 students won't have any exam on January 29 and January 30 in view of the written examination of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) being held on these dates.

The first phase of the practical examinations will be held in districts under Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti.

Second Phase

The second phase of the practical examinations will begin on February 2, 2026 and will conclude on February 9, 2026. The second phase will be conducted in districts under Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

CCTV Surveillance

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has instructed schools to conduct the practical examinations under CCTV surveillance. Further, recordings of the examinations will be preserved so that they can be made available upon request.

Uploading of Marks

The marks for practical examinations (internal assessment) for subjects including Moral Education, Yoga, Sports and Physical Education will be uploaded online by school principals on the official website upmsp.edu.in. The online portal for uploading marks will open on January 10, 2026. The website will become functional from January 10, 2026 for uploading the marks.

Pre-Board Exams

The UPMSP has also announced that pre-Board practical examinations of Class 12 will be conducted at school level by the principals in the first week of January, 2026.

Meanwhile, the pre-board written examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted at the school level in the second week of January, 2026.

The board council also announced that the annual examinations of Class 9 and Class 11 will be conducted in the last week of January, 2026 and first week of February, 2026 by the school.