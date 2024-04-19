UP Board Results 2024: UPMSP 10th, 12th Results on April 20, HERE Is Link to Download Marks | Image:PTI/File

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is geared up to declare the UP Board Results 2024 tomorrow (April 20, 2024) at 2 PM.

The notification is issued by UPMSP said that the results for Class 10, as well as 12th examinations, will be announced tomorrow at the board's Prayagraj headquarters via a press conference.

Beside results, details will also be shared about pass percentage, toppers list and more.

The result link will be activated on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Students will be able to check their scores on the above-mentioned websites when activated tomorrow post 2 PM.

Students can go through the following steps to check the results when declared:

1) Visit the official website result.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, locate the link named ‘Download UP Board Result 2024.’

3) Select the results you wish to see as per the exam appeared for.

4) On the login page, put in your credentials.

5) After viewing your results, download and print a copy for future reference.

It may be written there that the UPMSP conducted the High School and Intermediate final examinations between February 22 and March 9.

A total of 55,25,308 candidates had registered for the board exams, out of which 29,47,311 are Class 10 and 25,77,997 are Class 12 students.

In 2023, the UP Board Results were declared on April 25.