UP DEIEd Result 2025 Declared at btcexam.in, Direct Link to Check

UP DEIEd Result 2025 OUT: The Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) has released the results for the 2nd and 4th semesters of the UP Diploma in Elementary Education (UP DEIEd) programme. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check and download their results and marksheets from the official website at btcexam.in.

To check their results, candidates should visit one of the official websites and log in using the required details.

For the 2nd semester 2023 batch exam, a total of 1,60,405 students had registered, out of which 1,60,159 appeared. The overall pass percentage for this batch was 64 per cent.

UP DEIEd Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: btcexam.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the UP DElEd 2nd or 4th Semester Result.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number in the login fields.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy of your result for future reference.

UP DElEd Result 2025: Mark Sheets Released, Candidates Urged to Verify Details

The authorities have advised all trainees to carefully check the information printed on their mark sheets. If any errors are found, they should be reported to the relevant examination office without delay for timely correction.

As per the official update, 246 candidates were absent, and 44 results are currently pending due to technical issues. Additionally, the results of 13 candidates have been withheld, and three candidates were found using unfair means during the exam.

The Examination Regulatory Authority has also urged all students to regularly visit the official website for updates related to the UP DElEd recruitment process 2025 and other important academic announcements.