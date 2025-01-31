UP Police Constable 2024 PET Admit Card Release Date On uppbpb.gov.in, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has announced the release date for the UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card. Candidates wishing to participate in the Physical Efficiency Test can view the notice on UPPBPB's official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

As per the official announcement, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is scheduled to start on February 10, 2025. The admit card for Phase 1 of the PET can be downloaded from February 3, 2025, while the admit card for Phase 2 will be available from February 10, 2025. Candidates must download their hall ticket, which will provide information about the exam venue, PET schedule, and timings.

UP Police Constable 2024: How to Download PET Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link to the UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: You’ll be taken to a new page where you need to enter your login details.

Step 4: After entering your details, click 'submit'.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details on the admit card carefully.

Step 7: Download and print a hard copy of the admit card for your records.

If you encounter any issues while downloading the hall ticket, you can contact the helpline at 8867786192 for assistance.