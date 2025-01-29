UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released At uppsc.up.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the UPPSC exam calendar for 2025. This calendar includes exams for positions like Combined State Engineering Service, Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services, Staff Nurse, and Lecturer posts.

Candidates who are preparing to take the examination should visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in to download the UPPSC 2025 calendar. This will give them the necessary information and schedule for the upcoming exams.

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the 'UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link to open the PDF document.

Step 4: View, download, and save it for future reference.

Step 5: Review the calendar thoroughly to plan your preparation effectively.

Direct Link to Check - UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Key Dates

According to the UPPSC schedule, the Combined State Agricultural Service (Main) Examination-2024 is scheduled for March 23, 2025, and the Combined State Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination-2024 will take place on April 20, 2025.

Furthermore, the Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services (Main) Examination-2024 is planned for June 29, 2025, with the Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2025 following on October 12, 2025.