UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the results for the Combined Defence Services (CDS 2) 2025 examination soon. Candidates will be able to check the UPSC CDS II exam result on the official websites at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The results for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025, have been announced and are available on the official website as a PDF file. This examination, often referred to as CDS 2 2025, was conducted on September 14, 2025, at numerous centres across the country.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC websites at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for the link to the UPSC CDS II Selected Candidates List PDF.

Step 3: Click the link to open the PDF of the shortlisted candidates on your screen.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF for your records.

Step 5: Print a hard copy for future reference.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The UPSC CDS 2 result 2025 will provide essential information for successful candidates. These details will typically include the candidate's name, their roll number, and the specific Academy to which they've been shortlisted (IMA, INA, AFA, or OTA).

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: What’s Next?

Shortlisted candidates from the UPSC CDS 2 exam will proceed to the interview round, which is conducted in two stages.

Stage One involves the Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) test and the Picture Perception and Description Test (PP&DT). Stage Two consists of Psychology Tests, Group Testing Officer (GTO) Tasks, and a final Conference.