Updated 4 October 2025 at 15:34 IST
UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here
UPSC CDS 2 2025 results are expected soon at upsc.gov.in. Successful candidates proceed to a two-stage interview (OIR, PP&DT, Psychology, GTO). Check details here.
UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the results for the Combined Defence Services (CDS 2) 2025 examination soon. Candidates will be able to check the UPSC CDS II exam result on the official websites at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
The results for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025, have been announced and are available on the official website as a PDF file. This examination, often referred to as CDS 2 2025, was conducted on September 14, 2025, at numerous centres across the country.
UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: How to Check
Step 1: Go to the official UPSC websites at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.
Step 2: Search for the link to the UPSC CDS II Selected Candidates List PDF.
Step 3: Click the link to open the PDF of the shortlisted candidates on your screen.
Step 4: Download and save the PDF for your records.
Step 5: Print a hard copy for future reference.
UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Scorecard
The UPSC CDS 2 result 2025 will provide essential information for successful candidates. These details will typically include the candidate's name, their roll number, and the specific Academy to which they've been shortlisted (IMA, INA, AFA, or OTA).
UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: What’s Next?
Shortlisted candidates from the UPSC CDS 2 exam will proceed to the interview round, which is conducted in two stages.
Stage One involves the Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) test and the Picture Perception and Description Test (PP&DT). Stage Two consists of Psychology Tests, Group Testing Officer (GTO) Tasks, and a final Conference.
Upon selection, candidates receive a monthly stipend of ₹56,100 during their training. After successfully completing the training, a Lieutenant's basic salary starts at ₹56,100 per month. This salary package also includes additional components such as Military Service Pay, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, and various Special Allowances.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 4 October 2025 at 15:34 IST