UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 Notification Today at upsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to announce the notification for the 2025 Civil Services Examination (CSE) today, January 22, 2025. Alongside the notification, the application process for the CSE preliminaries will commence. Candidates who want to apply for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025, can find the direct link to the official notification on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in today.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will comprise two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and will have a maximum of 400 marks across all subjects. Marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by candidates who qualify for the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be considered in determining their final ranking.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your basic details such as name, date of birth, and contact information.

Step 4: Log in to your account after completing the registration.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Submit your application and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for your records.

According to the UPSC annual calendar for 2025, the deadline to apply for the UPSC CSE Prelims examination is February 11, 2025. The UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination is scheduled to take place on May 25, 2025.