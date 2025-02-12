UPSC Introduces Changes in Online Application Process After Civil Services Aspirant Complain

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced certain changes in its online application system for the civil services preliminary exam following complaints registered by aspirants over technical glitches, according to an official statement said.

The UPSC said in the notice that some entries have been made "editable" in the one-time registration for filling up the online application.

"In view of the queries/difficulties raised by the candidates in filling up the online application form for the civil services examination, 2025, the Commission has decided the following changes in the one-time registration (OTR) for filling up of the online application," an official notification read.

Last Date To Apply for UPSC Prelims Extended

The Commission had recently extended the last date to apply for the civil services preliminary exam 2025 till February 18.

The candidates are "not allowed to make any change(s) in the columns relating to "Name (as per Class X)", "Date of Birth", "Father’s Name", "Mother’s Name", "Mobile Number" and "Email ID" in the OTR profile, the Commission said in the notice.

UPSC said that in case a candidate has lost access to his/her registered mobile number but he/she has the access to his/her registered email ID, he/she can apply for change in the mobile number and in this case, an OTP will be sent to the registered email ID.

However, if a candidate reports that he/she has lost access to his/her registered mobile as well as registered email ID, the candidate will have to send a request to the Commission for making necessary changes at the (otrupsc@gov.in) along-with matriculation certificate, Aadhaar card or PAN card or Passport or driving license, recent passport size photograph and an undertaking in a prescribed format, commission said in a notice.

979 Vacancies Notified

The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 979, which include 38 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category.

The UPSC also said that the eligible PwBD (person with benchmark disability) candidates, who wish to seek assistance of ‘own scribe’, will have to mandatorily provide the details of the ‘own scribe’ for the civil services preliminary exam.