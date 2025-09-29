UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at upsc.gov.in, Here's How to Download Scorecard

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 to Be Out Soon | Image: representative

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) II Examination 2025 shortly. Candidates who sat for the exam can check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Once the results are out, candidates can find their qualifying status on the UPSC website by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Those who are successful in the UPSC NDA 2 written exam will move on to the interview stage. This interview has two parts: Stage 1 involves the Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) and the Picture Perception and Description Test (PP&DT). Stage 2 includes Psychology Tests, Group Testing Officer (GTO) Tasks, and a final Conference.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the "NDA 2 Result 2025" link, which will be under the 'What's New' section, and click on it.

Step 3: A PDF document listing the roll numbers of the successful candidates will open in a new browser tab.

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F (or Cmd+F on a Mac) and type in your roll number to quickly find it in the list.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF file so you have a copy for your records.

About UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2025:

The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination was administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 14, 2025, at centres across the country.

The exam comprised of a total of 900 marks and lasted five hours. It included two sections: Mathematics (300 marks) and the General Ability Test (600 marks).