UPSC NDA And NA Results 2025 Out: Check Your Scorecard And Merit List

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally declared the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (NAE). The result announcement has brought immense joy and relief to thousands of candidates who appeared for the exam on April 13. The results can be accessed on the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA and NA exams are a crucial step for candidates who aspire to join the Indian Armed Forces. The exams are highly competitive, and the selection process is rigorous.

The officials stated that the UPSC NDA and NA exam results have been declared, and the candidates can check their results on the official websites. The scorecard and merit list PDF are available for download, and candidates can check their rank and other details.

The declaration of the results marks a new chapter for aspiring defence personnel, and the candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the selection process will undergo rigorous training and evaluation.

How To Check Results

The candidates can check their results by visiting the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. To access the scorecard, candidates will need to enter their registration number/roll number and date of birth. The scorecard will contain detailed information about the candidate's performance, including their name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, and other relevant details.

The UPSC NDA scorecard 2025 PDF can be downloaded from the official website, and candidates are advised to save a copy of the scorecard for future reference. The merit list PDF is also available on the official website, and candidates can check their rank and other details.

Steps To Download UPSC NDA Scorecard 2025 PDF

To download the UPSC NDA scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates can follow these steps:

- Visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in

- Click on the UPSC NDA scorecard 2025 PDF link

- Enter login credentials - registration number/roll number and date of birth

- The UPSC NDA scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

- Save the UPSC NDA scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it

Where To Find UPSC NDA Merit List 2025 PDF

The UPSC NDA merit list 2025 PDF is also available on the official website. The candidates can check their rank and other details by following these steps:

- Visit the official website - upsconline.gov.in

- Click on the UPSC NDA toppers list 2025 PDF link

- The UPSC NDA merit list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

- Save the UPSC NDA merit list 2025 PDF and take a print out