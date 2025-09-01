UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out at upsssc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has activated the link to download the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 for the Preliminary Eligibility Test scheduled to be conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered for the UPSSSC PET Exam 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates will need to enter their registration numbers, dates of birth, the displayed verification code and select the date of birth to download the admit card.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the “Download PET Admit Card 2025” link in the Examination section and click on it.

Step 3: Fill in your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, and the security code (captcha) shown on the screen.

Step 4: Click "Submit" to see your admit card.

Step 5: Download and print it for the examination.

About UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam:

The UPSSSC PET 2025 exam is scheduled for September 6 and 7. The test will be an offline, multiple-choice exam with 100 questions. It's important for candidates to know that 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The results date has not yet been announced.