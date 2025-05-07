WB Board Class 12th Result 2025: WBCHSE HS Result OUT at result.wb.gov.in, Direct Link

Updated May 7th 2025, 13:35 IST
West Bengal Class 12th Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the WB Uchcha Madhyamik (Class 12) results today. The link to access the WB HS Result 2025 will be activated at 2 PM. Students can check their results on official websites such as result.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.
The WBCHSE West Bengal Higher Secondary (Class 12) Result 2025 includes the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, grades, and overall pass or fail status. The marksheet will also contain a QR code to allow for quick and secure digital verification of the student’s details.
It provides a complete record of the student's personal information along with the marks and grades achieved in each subject.
Students can access their results through these websites:
result.wb.gov.in
Wbresults.nic.in
Step 1: Visit one of the official result websites.
Step 2: Click on the link that says “Result” or “HS Result”.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.
Step 5: Your scorecard will appear on the screen – view it and download a copy for future reference.
Direct Link to Check - WB Board Class 12th Result 2025
West Bengal 12th Compartment Exam 2025:
The West Bengal Class 12 compartment exams are expected to be held by July 2025. Students who wish to challenge their exam results can apply for the compartment exams at any time from now. The application form will be available on the official website. To apply, candidates should visit the official portal. The provisional timetable for the compartment exams will also be released soon.
