WB Board Class 12th Result 2025: WBCHSE HS Result OUT at result.wb.gov.in, Direct Link

West Bengal Class 12th Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the WB Uchcha Madhyamik (Class 12) results today. The link to access the WB HS Result 2025 will be activated at 2 PM. Students can check their results on official websites such as result.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The WBCHSE West Bengal Higher Secondary (Class 12) Result 2025 includes the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, grades, and overall pass or fail status. The marksheet will also contain a QR code to allow for quick and secure digital verification of the student’s details.

It provides a complete record of the student's personal information along with the marks and grades achieved in each subject.

WB Board HS Result 2025 Live: Official Websites to Check

Students can access their results through these websites:

result.wb.gov.in

Wbresults.nic.in

WB Higher Secondary 12th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit one of the official result websites.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Result” or “HS Result”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your scorecard will appear on the screen – view it and download a copy for future reference.

West Bengal 12th Compartment Exam 2025: