WB HS Exam 2025: WBCHSE to Reopen Enrolment Again on Feb 12, Check Details

WBCHSE to Reopen Enrolment Again on Feb 12 | Image: Unsplash

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education ( WBCHSE ) will reopen the registration window for the Higher Secondary Examination 2025 (HS 2025) for two days from February 12, 2025. Students applying for the WB Class 12th board exam 2025 during the extended period will be required to pay a late fee.

Responding to numerous requests from students, parents, and school heads, the extension is intended to assist those who missed the original registration deadline. According to the West Bengal HS schedule for 2025, the Class 12 board exams are scheduled from March 3 to 18.

As per the official notice, the WBCHSE stated, “The online enrolment of the students for Higher Secondary Examination, 2025 is reopened for 02 days from 12.02.2025 to 13.02.2025 with fine.”

WB HS Exam 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBCHSE wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for Class 12 board exam enrolment.

Step 3: Use your login details to access the enrolment form.

Step 4: Fill out the form accurately and carefully.

Step 5: Submit the form and then download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Print out a copy of the confirmation page for your records.