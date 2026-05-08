West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Out- Check Pass Percentage, Toppers List, Alternate Ways You Can Check Results

New Delhi: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 results for 2026, concluding the wait for the nearly 9.71 lakh candidates who appeared for the examinations.

With the West Bengal 10th results now officially live, students can access their scores online by entering their roll numbers. Along with individual marks, the WBBSE has released the 2026 topper list, overall pass percentages, and district-level statistics.

This year’s exams saw a massive turnout of 9.71 lakh candidates, highlighting the Madhyamik's role as a critical milestone in the state's academic calendar.

Students can track the latest Madhyamik result developments, including detailed statistics on pass percentages and the official merit list, through the updates below.

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What is the official website?

Students can access their WB Madhyamik results through the official portals at-

wbresults.nic.in

wbbse.wb.gov.in.

These are the verified platforms for the West Bengal Result 2026, and candidates are encouraged to use only these authorized sites to ensure the accuracy of their scores.

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Ways to check results?

To access your digital scorecard, simply follow this process-

Visit wbresults.nic.in result portal

Click on “WB Madhyamik Result 2026” link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your WBBSE 10th result Madhyamik result roll number-wise will appear

Download and save the marksheet for future use

Please note that the results published online are provisional. Students must collect their official marksheets and original certificates from their respective schools at a later date.

How to get result via SMS

If you are unable to get the results online, you can also get it through SMS. Follow these steps-

Type: WB 10 followed by your roll number

Send it to the official number: 56070, 56263, or 5676750

Receive your West Bengal 10th result 2026 directly on mobile

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026- Toppers list