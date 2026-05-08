West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Out- Check Pass Percentage, Toppers List, Alternate Ways You Can Check Results
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026: With the state-wide pass percentage and official merit list now confirmed by the WBBSE, read below for a comprehensive breakdown of the 2026 toppers, district-wise performance, and key result statistics.
- Education News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 results for 2026, concluding the wait for the nearly 9.71 lakh candidates who appeared for the examinations.
With the West Bengal 10th results now officially live, students can access their scores online by entering their roll numbers. Along with individual marks, the WBBSE has released the 2026 topper list, overall pass percentages, and district-level statistics.
This year’s exams saw a massive turnout of 9.71 lakh candidates, highlighting the Madhyamik's role as a critical milestone in the state's academic calendar.
Students can track the latest Madhyamik result developments, including detailed statistics on pass percentages and the official merit list, through the updates below.
Advertisement
What is the official website?
Students can access their WB Madhyamik results through the official portals at-
- wbresults.nic.in
- wbbse.wb.gov.in.
These are the verified platforms for the West Bengal Result 2026, and candidates are encouraged to use only these authorized sites to ensure the accuracy of their scores.
Advertisement
Ways to check results?
To access your digital scorecard, simply follow this process-
- Visit wbresults.nic.in result portal
- Click on “WB Madhyamik Result 2026” link
- Enter your roll number and date of birth
- Click on submit
- Your WBBSE 10th result Madhyamik result roll number-wise will appear
- Download and save the marksheet for future use
Please note that the results published online are provisional. Students must collect their official marksheets and original certificates from their respective schools at a later date.
How to get result via SMS
If you are unable to get the results online, you can also get it through SMS. Follow these steps-
- Type: WB 10 followed by your roll number
- Send it to the official number: 56070, 56263, or 5676750
- Receive your West Bengal 10th result 2026 directly on mobile
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026- Toppers list
- Avirup Bhadra
- Priyatosh Mukherjee
- Soura Jana
- Ankan Kumar Jana
- Mainak Mandal
- Arijit Bar
- Rome Karmakar
- Soudeep Das
- Soham Joarder