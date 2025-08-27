WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Phase 2 Registration Begins at wbmcc.nic.in, Apply Now

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially begun the Phase 2 registration for WB NEET UG Counselling 2025. Aspiring candidates can now register online for the second round of counselling by visiting the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

The registration window is open from 11 a.m. on August 27, 2025, until 4 p.m. on August 29, 2025. During this time, eligible candidates can register, upload their documents, and pay the required fee.

Candidates must complete their registration and payment within this specified timeframe to avoid being disqualified.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link for 'Phase 2 WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration'.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with all your personal and academic details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee online.

Step 5: Carefully check all the information you've entered before submitting the form. Be sure to download and save the confirmation page for your records.

About WB NEET UG Counselling 2025:

This phase of counselling offers another opportunity for eligible candidates to participate in the seat allotment process for medical colleges under the West Bengal quota.

The list of candidates with successfully verified documents will be published on September 1, 2025, after 2 p.m. Following this, the window for filling and locking your choices will be open from September 1 to September 3, 2025.