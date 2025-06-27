WBJEE Result 2025 Live: Rank Card Expected Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in soon, Direct Link

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will soon announce the WBJEE 2025 results on its official website. Candidates can download their results by logging in at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.
After the results are announced, candidates can download their WBJEE 2025 rank cards by logging in with their application number and password.
The rank card will display important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, overall rank, total marks, and individual scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
Candidates who qualify in the WBJEE 2025 entrance examination will be eligible for admission to various undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy.
The WBJEE 2025 exam was held on April 27, 2025. This state-level entrance test is conducted for admission to UG programmes offered by universities, government colleges, and self-financing institutes across West Bengal for the academic year 2025–26.
2024: Results were OUT on June 6, 2024
2023: Results were OUT on May 26, 2023
2022: Results were OUT on June 17, 2022
2021: Results were OUT on August 6, 2021
2020: Results were OUT on August 7, 2020
The WBJEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by various universities, government colleges, and self-financing engineering and technological institutes across West Bengal for the 2025–26 academic session.
The much-awaited WBJEE 2025 results will soon be announced by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board on the official website. Students can download their scorecards by logging in with their roll number and date of birth.
The WBJEE 2025 results have been delayed due to a stay order by the Calcutta High Court on the revised OBC reservation list, which will remain in effect until July 31.
The delay stems from the state government's addition of 76 castes to the OBC list without conducting a proper survey, a move that has been questioned by the court.
Since category-wise ranks are a part of the result, the WBJEE Board is waiting for further clarity. As a result, the WBJEE 2025 results are likely to be released only after the court delivers its verdict.
The WBJEE 2025 examination was conducted on 27 April 2025 in two shifts. The first shift, Paper 1 (Mathematics), took place from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by the second shift, Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry), which was held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
Over 1 lakh candidates are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results, which have been delayed for several days.
Based on previous years’ trends from 2020 to 2024, there is usually an average gap of around 33 days between the exam date and the declaration of results.
Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.
Step 2: In the "Important Links" section, click on "Rank Card for WBJEE 2025".
Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin.
Step 4: Click on the "Sign In" button.
Step 5: Your WBJEE 2025 result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save your result for future use.