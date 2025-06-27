WBJEE Result 2025 Live: Rank Card Expected Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in soon, Direct Link

WBJEE Result 2025 Live Updates | Image: Unsplash

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will soon announce the WBJEE 2025 results on its official website. Candidates can download their results by logging in at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.

After the results are announced, candidates can download their WBJEE 2025 rank cards by logging in with their application number and password.

The rank card will display important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, overall rank, total marks, and individual scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.