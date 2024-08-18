sb.scorecardresearch
  'We Are No. 1...' Sriram's IAS Coaching Institute Fined ₹3 Lakh for Misleading UPSC CSE Ads

Published 11:31 IST, August 18th 2024

'We Are No. 1...' Sriram's IAS Coaching Institute Fined ₹3 Lakh for Misleading UPSC CSE Ads

Sriram's IAS, in its response to the CCPA, provided details for only 171 successful candidates, falling short of their advertised "200 plus selections.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
'We Are No. 1...' Sriram's IAS Coaching Institute Fined ₹3 Lakh for Misleading UPSC CSE 2022 Ads
11:31 IST, August 18th 2024