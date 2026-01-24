Which Indian Universities Are On List Of World University Rankings 2026

New Delhi: Several Indian universities have featured across multiple disciplines in the list of World University Rankings by Subject 2026. The list, recently released by Times Higher Education (THE), evaluate universities worldwide across subjects such as Business and Economics, Computer Science, Engineering, Physical Sciences, Psychology, Life Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Medical and Health, Social Sciences, Education and Law.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru emerged as India’s standout performer, securing a place in top 100 list for Computer Science. Notably, IISc, Bengaluru, is the only Indian institution to achieve this milestone of featuring in the top 100 list across all subjects in the 2026 rankings. The institute was ranked on the 96th place.

Other Indian universities also featured in the list under different subject bands. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the University of Delhi found places in Arts and Humanities and Social Sciences, while Jamia Millia Islamia and Jadavpur University featured across Engineering, Physical Sciences, and Social Sciences. JNU was ranked in the 501-600 bracket under the Arts and Humanities category. Meanwhile, University of Delhi (DU) ranked in the 301-400 under the Law category.

Private universities also made notable appearances. Institutions such as Amity University, Lovely Professional University, OP Jindal Global University, Christ University, and Chitkara University were ranked in subjects including Business and Economics, Law, Education, Psychology, and Social Sciences. Amity University, Noida, was ranked in the 251-300 bracket in Computer Science category.

Advertisement

Globally, universities from the US and the UK continued to dominate the top positions across most subjects. The list ranks universities on the basis of research quality, teaching, research environment and international outlook, among other categories.