Who Is Rahul Singh, The CBSE Chairman Transferred Amid OSM Row?
Who is Rahul Singh? The CBSE Chairman has been transferred amid the escalating On-Screen Marking (OSM) controversy. Here's a look at his tenure, the government's probe into OSM procurement, and the concerns raised by students over Class 12 board exam evaluation.
- Education News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The central government has transferred CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta in light of the growing controversy surrounding the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system implemented in the Class 12 board examinations.
Rahul Singh, a Bihar cadre IAS officer from the 1996 batch, was named CBSE Chairman on March 13, 2024. Last year, on August 8, 2025, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) authorized a two-year extension of his central deputation tenure beyond November 11, 2025, allowing him to remain in office until November 11, 2027.
The transition comes as condemnation of the OSM system has grown, with students and parents expressing questions about evaluation disparities, answer-sheet scanning difficulties, and technical glitches.