Published 16:18 IST, August 18th 2024
Youth Attempting To Enter Girls' Hostel in Shimla Medical College Falls From 4th Floor, Dies
Police said they received information that the youth fell while allegedly attempting to enter the girl's hostel of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla.
- Education News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Youth Attempting To Enter Girls' Hostel in Shimla Medical College Falls From 4th Floor, Dies | Image: PTI/file
Listen to this article
16:18 IST, August 18th 2024