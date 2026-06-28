Zero Marks Increased! Class 12 Boy Vedant, Whose Physics Paper Got Mixed Up, Left Disappointed With Re-evaluation

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the re-evaluation result of Class 12 student Vedant Srivastava, who grabbed national attention for exposing the board's flaws with his 'answer sheet mix-up' claim.

Notably, zero marks has been increased in his Physics paper, which was at the centre of the mix-up controversy.

The Mix-Up

CBSE released Class 12 results in May, following which re-evaluation demands were raised as several students scored unexpectedly low marks, allegedly due to the Online Script Monitoring (OSM) system.

Vedant, who also scored low marks, underwent the re-evaluation process, during which he was shocked with another incident- the scanned Physics answer sheet given to him was not his!

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He discovered that his answer sheet had been exchanged with that of another student.

In a post on X, he said:

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“I am a CBSE Class 12 student. After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE reevaluation process. Today we received the copies. And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine.”

0 Marks Increased In Re-evaluation

As the re-evaluation results were announced, Vedant took to X to inform everyone that no marks have been increased in his Physics paper.