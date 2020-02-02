Delhi Election: BJP Leaders, CM Kejriwal To Hold Multiple Rallies As Poll Date Nears

The poll campaigns for the upcoming Delhi election intensifies as the date of polling draws closer. Senior BJP leaders, as well as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold multiple rallies in the national capital on Sunday, February 2.

READ: AAP Complains To EC About 'certain Political Parties' Trying To Sabotage Polls

Rallies across New Delhi

BJP President JP Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Smriti Irani will hold multiple rallies in Delhi on Sunday. Along with the Union Ministers, BJP's star campaigner, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also hold two rallies in the national capital.

The AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows in Kirari, Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Rithala on Sunday.

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

READ: Delhi Polls: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav To Hold Roadshows, Public Meetings For His Party, Cong Candidates

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri, and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal as the chief ministerial face.

BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

READ: Delhi: Former Chief Minister Of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Campaigns Ahead Of Polls

The Assembly elections take place in the backdrop of an extremely communal, hate drive campaign and various violent protests. On Thursday, a man opened fire before being arrested by the Delhi police. A similar incident took place on Saturday as well.

(Image credits: twitter.com/BJP4India)

READ: We Are Giving Pens To Children, They Are Giving Guns: Kejriwal