Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Vote Counting To Begin At 8 AM On Feb 11

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday morning. The votes were polled on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said on Sunday that 21 centers have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

The counting centres are located at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi, among other places. Delhi Assembly witnessed a voting percentage of 62.59%, around 5% less than the polls held in 2015. The highest voting of 71.6% was reported from the Ballimaran Assembly constituency, while the lowest turnout was in Delhi cantonment, which reported 45.4% voting.

Delhi Election Campaign

With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress party's presence remained almost absent from the picture.The AAP is seeking to retain power on development poll plank and a repeat of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance 67 seats out of the 70. Meanwhile, the BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country, with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh at the crux of their campaign. Home Minister Amit Shah led the saffron charge on its planks of nationalism and Hindutva.

Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted an easy victory for AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP is predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. It is even argued that the eroding vote share of the Congress party may benefit AAP. Congress-ruled the national capital for 15 years, however drew none in 2015 polls. Congress contested the polls in coalition with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD).

Projections for Key seats

New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is projected to easily win a third consecutive term as a legislator from the high-profile New Delhi constituency. The AAP chief was up against BJP leader Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal.

Uttam Nagar

AAP candidate Naresh Balyan is predicted to win the seat against BJP's Krishnan Gehlot and RJD candidate Shakti Kumar Bishnoi. Congress fought the Delhi Assembly elections in alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Hari Nagar

BJP's controversial spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga is projected to lose the seat to AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon. BJP's "troll" was fielded from a Sikh majority constituency. Among key issues here are drinking water and garbage disposal.

Patparganj

In East Delhi's Patparganj, AAP is predicted to have an edge over the contenders. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is projected to win the seat against the two first-timers--BJP's Ravi Negi and Congress leader Laxman Rawat. Irregular power cuts and water supply are the core issues of this constituency.

Okhla

AAP's controversial leader Amanatullah Khan is predicted to win the Muslim-majority Okhla Assembly constituency. Anti-government protest site, Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia University fall under the Okhla constituency. The AAP leader was pitted against BJP’s Brahm Singh and Congress’s Parvez Hashmi.

Chandni Chowk

Congress leader Alka Lamba is projected to lose the Chandni Chowk constituency to AAP leader Parlad Singh Sawhney. BJP had contested Suman Kumar Gupta on the North Delhi constituency. First Congress leader, then former AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba had re-joined Congress in October 2019.

Model Town

BJP's controversial leader Kapil Mishra is predicted to win the Model Town constituency against AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Congress leader Akanksha Ola. Mishra stoked a controversy amid the election campaign after he equated the Delhi Assembly polls to a fight between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi.

2015 Delhi polls and 2020 battle

Making a grand political twist, debutant AAP headed by Arvind Kejriwal shot to fame through the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption campaign, subsequently snatched Congress' bastion Delhi winning 67 seats. In 2015, while the BJP managed to win 3 seats, Congress was reduced to zero seats. In 2013, AAP formed a government with Congress' backing, however, Kejriwal tendered resignation in February 2014 after failing to table the Jan Lokpal Bill due to stiff opposition.