PM Modi Pained By CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government Not Implementing 'PMAY'; Laments

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a rally at the Karkardooma area of Delhi.

During his address in the National Capital, Prime Minister Modi slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government for not implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Delhi.

"I would like to share my pain with you, we did a lot of work to provide housing to the poor. But the government here does not want to give homes to the poor. I feel sad when I see that Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has not been implemented in Delhi.

"Not even a single house has been built in Delhi because under this (AAP) government," the Prime Minister lamented.

Discussing the work done by the NDA government under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), PM Modi said, "Those living in slums will get proper houses. If our government comes into power, we will work speedily towards achieving that. It is our dream to gove proper housing to every poor by 2022. Under PMAY, more than 2 crore houses have been built. We are building 2 crore more."

PM Modi on legalisation of unauthorized colonies in Delhi

During his Monday address, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the legalisation of unauthorized colonies in Delhi. "Delhi had the problem of unauthorized colonies, this matter was kept on hold for long but no one took the initiative to solve the problem. More than 40 lakh people of Delhi have been relieved of the biggest stress of their lives about registering their houses. It was the promise of BJP to the people of Delhi, and we fulfilled our promise," PM Modi said.

Earlier, on January 3, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had handed over conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies. The documents were given to the residents of Raja Vihar and Samaypur Badli at a press conference here, ahead of the Delhi assembly polls. The distribution came after the Aam Aadmi Party government had asked the residents of the unauthorised colonies to not trust the Centre unless the government hands over the registry papers of their houses.

