Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Badminton Sensation Jwala Gutta Has A Message For The Voters

As India goes to polls for Phase 4 of Lok Sabha General Elections 2019, the sports fraternity is coming forward and urging people to cast their votes for a better future. Eminent sports personalities like Jwala Gutta, Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Vijender Singh came forward and requested the citizens to be responsible and cast their votes. Even sportspersons-turned-politicians Mohammed Azharuddin and Bhaichung Bhutia had also posted their images on social media after having cast their votes.

Badminton sensation and Arjuna Award winner Jwala Gutta has once again come forward to remind the people about their responsibility and that is to cast their votes. Gutta took to Twitter and shared a message. It was an image which read that 'Bad Politicians Are Elected By Good People Who Don't Vote'. Here's the image.

Pls go n vote! pic.twitter.com/8C5cJdclrb — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) April 29, 2019

Gutta who has also represented India in two Olympic Games had previously posted an image which read 'You Can't Fix Stupid But You Can Vote Them Out!



Earlier, tennis icon Sania Mirza had also come forward and reminded the people of their rights by urging them to go out there and vote.

Go out there and vote ... it’s your right 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pE3aWHf4Wd — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 11, 2019

One of India's most dependable batsman in Test Cricket Cheteshwar Pujara had also urged the citizens to cast their vote as the country's future was on the tip of their fingers.

Casted my vote with my family! I urge you all to be responsible citizens of this democratic country, and cast your vote. The future of this country is on the tip of your fingers! #VoteKar pic.twitter.com/VXo3Cqoyrr — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 23, 2019

The country is voting in the fourth phase of elections on April 29, Monday in 72 seats across 9 states. The state of Maharashtra is in its last leg of Lok Sabha elections 2019 with 17 out of state's 48 seats polling on Monday.

