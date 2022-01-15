Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who launched a door-to-door election campaign in the St Andres Assembly constituency in North Goa, on Saturday, said that people are excited to give chance to a new party in the state and have some expectations from AAP. He said that the party will try to fulfil all the expectations when elected to power.

"People are fed up with the corrupt government they want an honest government. These days Goan newspapers are filled with leaders shifting parties on basis of power and money. People now want honest government, they want change," Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief added that the people have no trust in Congress, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). "AAP is only hope and Goan villagers are also aware of Delhi model," AAP supremo said.

AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal doing door to door campaign in St Andre.#EkChanceKejriwalak pic.twitter.com/F1XeqxddHU — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) January 15, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister was scheduled to arrive in Goa earlier this month but had to drop the plan after testing COVID positive. Last month, Kejriwal had visited the state and attended a Mahasabha, which was attended by thousands of people.

AAP has announced several poll promises in Goa offering free electricity up to 300 units per month, employment guarantee for locals, free pilgrimages, financial support schemes for women over 18 years and increase in the Griha Aadhar allowance to Rs 2,500 from the current Rs 1,500 per month.

2022 Assembly polls in Goa

The Assembly polls in Goa will take phase in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be held on March 10. Currently, BJP is the ruling party in Goa. In Opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantrak Party, Congress, AAP and debutant Aam Aadmi Party.

In 2017, Congress had won 17 seats, while the BJP managed to win 13 seats. However, the saffron party staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 GFP MLAs, 3 MGP MLAs and two independents and an NCP legislator under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, then Assembly speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him as the chief minister.