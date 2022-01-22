Goa Sets 'unique & Unparalleled' Record; 60% MLAs Switched Parties In Last 5 Years: Report

The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) in its report said that Goa has achieved a unique and "unparalleled" record which has never been achieved in the history of Indian democracy. Twenty-six MLAs in Goa, which is 60% of the total strength of the 40-member House, have switched parties in the last five years.

"In the five-year tenure of the current Assembly (2017-2022), as many as 24 MLAs have changed their parties, which is 60% of the total strength of the House. It has never happened anywhere else in India. A clear reflection of utter disrespect to the mandate of voters. A callous approach to ethics and discipline overborne by uncontrolled greed at its worst," the report stated.

The list does not include names of Subhash Shirodkar, Dayanand Sopte and Vishwajit Rane who quit as Congress MLAs in 2017 and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before contesting polls on its tickets.

10 Congress MLAs crossed over to BJP in 2019

Ten Congress legislators, including then Leader of Opposition (LoP) Chandrakant Kavlekar (Quepem constituency), had switched over to BJP in 2019. The other Congress MLAs who crossed over to the saffron party are Francisco Silveira (St Andre), Jennifer Monserrate (Taleigao), Clafasio Dias (Cuncolim), Wilfred Nazareth Menino D'sa (Nuvem), Isidore Fernandes (Cancona), Neelkanth Halarnkar (Tivim), Filipe Nery Rodrigues (Velim), Antonio Carano Fernandes (St Cruz), and Atanasio Monserrate (who won the Panaji bypolls in 2019 after demise of Manohar Parrikar).

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs Manohar Ajgaonkar (Pernem) and Deepak Pauskar (Sanvordem) had also crossed over to BJP during the same period.

Assembly elections in Goa are set to take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting to votes and declaration of results will be held on March 10.

The Republic-P Marq opinion Poll has predicted a hung assembly in Goa with ruling BJP projected to win 16-20 seats while the Indian National Congress may end up getting 9-13 seats. For AAP, the opinion poll has projected 4-8 seats while Trinamool Congress is predicted to get 1-5 seats. According to P-Marq projections, 30% of the total respondents were in favour of Pramod Sawant as the Chief Minister of Goa, while 16% were in favour of Digambar Kamat.

Image: PTI