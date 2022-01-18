Amid growing support among the opposition for the candidature of Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal in the Goa elections, BJP questioned its hypocritical stance on the ex-Goa CM. Speaking to the media on Monday, BJP's Goa in-charge CT Ravi stressed that Parrikar had never introduced his family members into politics despite playing a key role in strengthening the party's state unit. Training guns at the opposition, he questioned the criticism of AAP and Congress of the late BJP stalwart when he was ailing in his final months.

BJP leader CT Ravi remarked, "BJP became strong in Goa due to the hard work of Manohar Parrikar. Manohar Ji always dreamt of strengthening the party further. He worked towards this goal throughout his life. He believed that BJP is the only party that can ensure development in Goa. The party always remembers Manohar Parrikar Ji due to his contribution. Manohar Parrikar Ji never brought his family to politics."

"AAP, Shiv Sena, TMC and Congress are talking about (supporting) Utpal Parrikar today. But did Congress ever help Manohar Parrikar Ji? Have we forgotten what statements Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi made about Parrikar when he was ailing? The people of Goa have not forgotten Arvind Kejriwal's statement during that time," he added.

Former Defence Min Manohar Parrikar always worked for BJP&never brought his family to politics. AAP, Shiv Sena&Congress is talking about Utpal Parrikar(Manohar's son), we'll not forget what Rahul Gandhi&Arvind Kejriwal said about him during his bad days: CT Ravi,Goa BJP in charge pic.twitter.com/9hxk1pX5TA — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Row over Utpal Parrikar's political entry

After the untimely death of his father in 2019, Utpal Parrikar had made public his desire to contest the subsequent by-election in Panaji. However, BJP gave the ticket to Sidharth Kuncalienker and ended up losing to Congress for the first time since 1994. Ironically, the winning Congress candidate Atanasio Monserrate switched allegiance to BJP along with 9 other party colleagues just a few months later. For the upcoming Goa elections, the former Defence Minister's son has threatened to contest as an Independent candidate if BJP does not give him a ticket.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly tried to dissuade him from doing so during a one-to-one meeting on January 11. Two days earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made it clear that Utpal Parrikar was welcome to join AAP. Similarly, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut told the media, "All of us will stand with him. If he decides to contest as an independent candidate from Panaji seat, I propose all non-BJP parties to support his candidature and not field a candidate against him". However, TMC and Congress are yet to clarify their position on backing the candidature of Manohar Parrikar's son.