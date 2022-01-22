Sena Slams BJP's 'anti-dynasty' Quip As Utpal Parrikar Quits: 'Why 2 Couples Fielded?'

As BJP loses Utpal Parrikar, ex-ally Shiv Sena on Saturday, pointed out the 'dynastic' clamour in BJP, leading to high-profile exits in Goa. Sena, via its mouthpiece Saamana, pointed out that Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law was inducted into the party, while couples - Vishwajeet & Divya Rane, Atanasio & Jeniffer Monserrate too have been fielded in Goa. Ex-CM and late Defence minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal quit BJP after he was denied a ticket from Panaji and is set to contest independently.

Sena slams BJP's 'hypocrisy' on dynasty

"BJP says that Utpal's demands were not met because “Parivarvad” is not entertained in BJP. Then why was the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh immediately given a ticket? Why was Divya Rane, the wife of Goa minister Vishwajeet Rane given a ticket? It is laughable that the party which claims to be against dynasty does such things," quipped Saamana.

Taking a dig at ally Congress, Sena added, "We tried our best to have an MVA type of alliance in Goa but it seems Congress’s ego has bloated into a balloon in Goa. Do they have a captain of the ship there? That is the big question." Sena , in alliance with NCP will contest for the 40-seat Assembly polls. Goa, along with Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single-phase on February 14. Results to be announced on March 10.

Utpal Parrikar quits BJP

On Friday, Utpal Parrikar announced that he would be fighting the upcoming Goa Assembly election from the Panaji constituency as an Independent candidate. He also quit as a state executive member and as a primary member of the BJP, after being refused the Panaji ticket. Both Shive Sena and AAP had offered to field Parrikar and have vowed to support him if he contests independently.

He said, "For some reason, I could not get the candidature for Panjim, it has been given to someone who has opportunistically come to the party in the last two years. Now, due to the circumstances, I have no choice but to choose the values my father instilled in me and go ahead to decide my political fate. So, I would like to announce that I will be contesting as an independent candidate from Panaji".

Utpal Parrikar Vs BJP

After the untimely death of his father in 2019, Utpal Parrikar had made public his desire to contest the subsequent by-election in Panaji. However, BJP gave the ticket to Sidharth Kuncalienker, who lost. Later, the winning Congress candidate Atanasio Monseratte switched allegiance to BJP along with 9 other party colleagues just a few months later. With BJP firmly behind Monseratte, Parrikar threatened to contest as an Independent candidate if BJP does not give him a ticket from Panaji.