TMC Envisages Grand Alliance In Goa Election With Congress; BJP Takes Dig At Opposition

In an intriguing development, TMC and Goa Forward Party called for a grand opposition alliance including Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party in the Goa polls to defeat BJP. While Congress has sealed an alliance with GFP, TMC is contesting the polls with MGP. On January 6, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai set the rumour mills abuzz by urging all opposition parties to unite to "liberate" Goa from BJP rule.

Taking to Twitter, GFP affirmed, "Liberate Goa, whatever it takes. Under the garb of COVID-19 restrictions, Goa BJP will try everything to deny an opposition victory like they did in ZP elections. Team Goa of Goa Congress, Goa TMC, MGP and us must come together and make sure history is not repeated. For Goa's sake."

A day later, TMC Goa polls in-charge Mahua Moitra echoed this sentiment and asserted that her party supremo Mamata Banerjee is ready to walk the "extra mile". Contending that the opposition was desperate owing to BJP's upsurge in Goa, the saffron party's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh hinted that poll strategist Prashant Kishor was trying to bring TMC and Congress closer. This development comes at a juncture when TMC and Congress have been at loggerheads with each other with the former being accused of helping BJP by dividing the "secular votes".

Rest assured, we the AITC will do everything possible to defeat BJP in Goa- @Goaforwardparty , @INCGoa@AITC4Goa and #MGP. @Mamataofficial has done it in past & will not shy away from walking extra mile in Goa too. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 7, 2022

Hectic parley by non political actors in Goa to get @INCIndia & @AITCofficial into an electoral alliance . Interesting days ahead . Opposition scratching head to counter @BJP4Goa upsurge under @DrPramodPSawant . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) January 7, 2022

TMC-Congress spat intensifies

Escalating its tussle with Congress, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee recently dubbed its leaders as "keyboard warriors". Speaking in Goa, he asserted that TMC is the only party that is challenging BJP effectively, Outlining the difference between TMC and Congress, he contended that the former was not just confined to social media activity, unlike the Sonia Gandhi-led party. The Diamond Harbour MP added that the West Bengal CM stood out from other leaders as she had a track record of fulfilling all her promises.