At 43%, Congress Party's Karnataka Mandate Both Massive And Historic

Congress' massive mandate in Karnataka is also historic. At 43%, the grand old party has secured its highest-ever vote share in the state. At the time of writing, the Congress leads in 136 out of 224 seats, while the BJP is leading in 65 seats. The Janata (Dal) Secular, led by HD Kumaraswamy, is leading in 19 seats. With Congress set to form the government, the party will now have to choose between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

In the 2018 Karnataka elections, Congress had the second-highest number of seats -- 80. The party's vote share was 38.14%. In 2013, the Congress had a vote share of 36.6%, and secured an absolute majority with 122 seats.

PM Modi's message to Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress after it registered a thumping victory in the elections. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he hopes the party will fulfill people's aspirations and thanked BJP workers for their hard work.

He wrote, "Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar broke down while talking to reporters and said, "I thank the people of Karnataka for the mandate. They had faith in us. It is a clear mandate for us. I will not say anything now. Let our workers unite. I have sent my agent to collect my winning certificate."

'Victory for the people', says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called his party's assembly win a 'victory for the people' and promised to fulfill the five guarantees in the first cabinet meeting of the party.

He said, "In the Karnataka elections, there were powerful crony capitalists on one side and there was the strength of the poor people on the other side. And strength defeated power. And this is what will happen in every state,"

Priyanka Gandhi thanks people of Karnataka

Congress party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also thanked the people of Karnataka after Congress defeated the BJP, saying that the party will continue to work for the fulfillment of the promises made in the manifesto.

She said, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Karnataka for giving a historic mandate to the Congress party. This is a victory for your cause. This is a victory for Karnataka giving priority to the idea of progress. This is the victory of politics that unites the country. My best wishes to all the hardworking workers and leaders of the Karnataka Congress. All your hard work paid off. The Congress party will work diligently to implement the guarantees given to the people of Karnataka. Hail Karnataka, Hail Congress.”