'Bajrang Bali Chant Will Create Darr Ka Mahaul': Congress Leader's Remark Stokes Row

Former Union Minorities Minister and Congress leader K Rahman Khan on Thursday, May 4 opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion for voters to chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' while exercising their franchise. He claimed that it will create an atmosphere of fear.

"PM told voters to cast their votes by chanting 'Jai Bajrang Bali.' PM should not have said that..If people keep chanting that loudly in a booth and any member of the minority goes there, there will be DARR KA MAHAUL (atmosphere of fear)," Khan said.

BJP hits out

Slamming Congress, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "Jai Bajrang Bali = slogan of creating fear for Congress...This is the Congress that denied existence of Shri Ram, says Hindu terror, said Hindutva is like ISIS & even said Krishna ji gave message of Jihad (Shivraj Patil). They have visceral hatred for Bajrang Bali, Shri Ram & Hindus! 100% Anti Hindu Congress."

Congress leader & former Union Minorities Minister K Rahman Khan says, "...PM told voters to cast their votes by chanting "Jai Bajrang Bali." PM should not have said that..If people keep chanting that loudly in a booth &… pic.twitter.com/WljdvEgvH9 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 4, 2023

Say 'Jai Bajrangbali' while casting vote, PM Modi to electors

PM Modi on Wednesday urged electors in Karnataka to say 'Jai Bajrangbali' while exercising their franchise to "punish" the Congress for its "culture of abuse", as the saffron party stepped up attack on the grand old party over its poll manifesto promise of banning the Bajrang Dal.

The Bajrang Dal also conducted 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital programmes across Karnataka on Thursday. "This is the time when 'Dharma' is in danger and standing together is the only way forward. We should set aside our differences and come together to protect dharma, and hold hands together," the right-wing organisation said in a statement.