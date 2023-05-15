Cong Tables 'unity' Message On DK Shivakumar's Birthday Amid Tussle For Karnataka CM Chair

Congress has got a clear edge in the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 and the reason is their two heavyweights- DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. In the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting organised to decide the next Chief Minister of the state on Sunday, the Congress party put forth a message of 'unity' amid the speculated tussle between both leaders who are front runners for the CM post.

DK Shivakumar, on the sidelines of the CLP meeting, cut the cake and blew his 61st candle amid a massive celebration by All India Congress Committeee (AICC) and Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) members. Shivakumar was seen offering a bite of his cake to Siddaramaiah, who is competing against the latter for the CM post. The Congress party photographed the moment and tabled it as 'unity' within the party.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Congress election in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, wrote, "With @dkshivakumar ji and @siddaramaiah ji at the dinner post the CLP meeting. Congress is UNITED. Our goal is to ensure we deliver good governance to the people of Karnataka who have trusted us. Our priority is to fulfill Congress Guarantees."

With @dkshivakumar ji and @siddaramaiah ji at the dinner post the CLP meeting.



Congress is UNITED.



Our goal is to ensure we deliver good governance to the people of Karnataka who have trusted us. Our priority is to fulfill Congress Guarantees. pic.twitter.com/1EbSFyBch5 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 14, 2023

In yet another tweet, sharing a picture of Shivakumar offering the cake to Siddaramaiah, Surjewala wrote, "As the CLP Meeting proceeds, @siddaramaiah ji & @DKShivakumar, along with all of us, pre-celebrate the birthday of KPCC President @DKShivakumar which starts at 12 clocks."

Attempt to show unity amid poster war?

The attempt to show unity within the Congress party comes after a poster war erupted between the factions of the two contenders for the CM’s chair. The supporters of the CM probables put up posters outside their residences congratulating their respective leaders for becoming the CM of Karnataka.

However, the CLP meeting organised on Sunday has unanimously decided to leave the selection of the Congress Legislature Party leader to the decision of the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. "The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new Leader of the Congress Legislature Party," the resolution said.